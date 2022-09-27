News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teen charity worker killed in road crash in Greece

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:29 AM September 27, 2022
General Hospital of Piraeus in Athens

General Hospital of Piraeus in Athens - Credit: Google

A teenage charity worker died in a road accident in Greece, an inquest has heard.

Felix Young, 18, who lived in Manor Road at North Wootton, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, died on September 6 this year.

An inquest was opened into Mr Young's death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday (September 27).

Area corner Yvonne Blake said he had died while he was in Greece. His occupation was given as being a charity worker. 

The hearing was told a doctor at Piraeus hospital in Athens had given his cause of death as being chest injuries sustained as the result of a road traffic collision. 

The inquest was adjourned until January 11 next year when a pre-inquest review hearing will be held.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
