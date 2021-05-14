Norfolk Indian Society's Covid crisis appeal

Published: 11:36 AM May 14, 2021

An appeal has been launched by Norfolk and Norwich Indian Society (NANIS) to raise funds for ill and impoverished people in India, with Covid-related deaths in the country now averaging more than 4,000 per day.

“We’ve already sent £2,000 to a charity in Mumbai called Jivan Jyot Drug Bank,” said NANIS chairperson Daksha Raja.

Jivan Jyot Drug Bank (JJDB) is an NGO, working to provide better and affordable healthcare opportunities and medicines to India’s poor and underprivileged since 1996.

NANIS has collected a further £1,000 and will target it at food relief programmes within the country.

“There are people who aren’t going out to buy food or anything, because of the virus - but there are NGOs working to give food packets to people, so we thought we could help them as well,” said Mrs Raja.

If you would like to donate to NANIS’s Covid-19 relief fund, you can contact them by going to https://nanis.org.uk/contact-us/