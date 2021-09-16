Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2021

Tamarind Restaurant in Blofield is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant at the English Curry Awards - Credit: Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

An Indian restaurant in Norfolk has been nominated for a national food award in two categories.

Tamarind Indian Fine Dining, in Blofield, is in the running to win Outstanding Restaurant of the Year and Restaurant of the Year East in the English Curry Awards 2021.

Eight restaurants in Norwich have also been nominated, including Namaste and Merchants of Spice.

The English Curry Awards is an annual competition which aims to celebrate Asian talent across the UK's curry industry, with the finalist shortlist being decided by public vote.

Some of the dishes at Tamarind Fine Indian Dining in Blofield. Pictured centre is the haash tikka, keema rice and cauliflower bhaji. - Credit: Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

A spokesman for Tamarind Indian Fine Dining said the everyone at the restaurant was "elated" to be nominated after a "testing year".

"It's fantastic to be nominated for the English Curry Awards this year," he said. "We feel absolutely elated to have been put forward, especially after the challenges we have faced over the past year.

"Like for everyone else, it's been a really difficult, testing year. We have had our share of struggles due to the shortage of supplies and ingredients that many businesses are currently experiencing.

The zinga roshooni, king prawns, at Tamarind Fine Indian Dining in Blofield. - Credit: Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

"The support of our customers has really helped this year. Probably 90pc of our customers are regulars. The great response from the local community helps motivate us to keep offering great service and doing the best we can for our customers."

The restaurant previously won an award at the English Curry Awards in 2018, for General Manager of the Year. It also won the Best Restaurant category at the EDP Norfolk Food and Drink Awards in 2017.

As well as looking forward to the awards ceremony, the management has some changes planned for the restaurant.

The spokesman added: "We are always looking for ways that we can improve. We are in the process of creating a takeaway reception that is separate from our fine dining area so we can give customers a better experience."

The winners will be announced on October 18 at an awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn at Birmingham Airport.