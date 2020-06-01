Search

Memories of Norfolk being used to combat loneliness during coronavirus

01 June, 2020 - 06:30
Images from Norfolk are being used for the History Begins At Home campaign, such as this one of Cromer Carnival. Pic: Norfolk Record Office.

Images from Norfolk are being used for the History Begins At Home campaign, such as this one of Cromer Carnival. Pic: Norfolk Record Office.

Norfolk Record Office

A new national campaign, created in Norfolk, aims to keep people across generations connected during coronavirus by discussing memories about days gone by.

Images from Norfolk are being used for the History Begins At Home campaign. Pictured is a veteran car rally outside City Hall in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Record Office.Images from Norfolk are being used for the History Begins At Home campaign. Pictured is a veteran car rally outside City Hall in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Record Office.

Archive recordings from the Norfolk Record Office, of people sharing memories of playing games in the 1940s were used to launch the natonwide campaign.

‘History Begins at Home’, led by Norfolk County Council’s archive service, aims to get families and friends across the generations to connect with each other during the coronavirus crisis.

It looks to encourage people, who may be finding isolation tough, to have conversations about their backgrounds and memories, whether by phone, Twitter, Facebook, Zoom, WhatsApp or FaceTime.

Gary Tuson, county archivist at Norfolk Record Office and campaign lead at History Begins at Home, said: “COVID-19 has created all sorts of challenges such as separation, isolation and hardship.

Norfolk's county archivist Gary Tuson. Picture: Ian BurtNorfolk's county archivist Gary Tuson. Picture: Ian Burt

“It’s also highlighted some incredible positives, like our resilience, the power of community and the desire to help one another.

“History Begins at Home is the perfect antidote during this period. It’s a fun way to pass some time together on the phone, via FaceTime, Zoom, WhatsApp or other apps.

“It will also help participants take small steps to re-ignite conversations with their families about the past.

“And, with so much emphasis on mental health and well-being during the lockdown, the campaign is an ideal way for people to engage with the recommended ‘five ways to well-being’: Connect, Give, Be active, Take Notice and Keep Learning.”

Images from Norfolk are being used for the History Begins At Home campaign. This one shows when Great Yarmouth Windmill Theatre was a bingo hall. Pic: Norfolk Record Office.Images from Norfolk are being used for the History Begins At Home campaign. This one shows when Great Yarmouth Windmill Theatre was a bingo hall. Pic: Norfolk Record Office.

Each week, it will focus on a different theme about the past, such as toys and games, food, precious things and memories.

Photographs of car rallies in Norwich, Cromer carnival and a Great Yarmouth bingo hall, are among images used to trigger memories and discussions. There are ideas for activities relating to themes, along with quizzes and challenges.

The campaign also encourages people to share what they’ve found out and done via the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/historybeginsathome and The Twitter account at https://twitter.com/BeginsHistory.

Topic Tags:

