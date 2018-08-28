Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ice cream maker Parravani’s gets a new look as it celebrates 121 years in business

PUBLISHED: 09:01 10 January 2019

Feature on Parravani's ice cream makers from Chedgrave. The company has been going since 1898. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP Business EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Feature on Parravani's ice cream makers from Chedgrave. The company has been going since 1898. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP Business EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

EDP pics © 2006

Parravani’s is celebrating its 121st birthday, as it takes the crown for oldest independent ice cream maker in the country.

Feature on Parravani's ice cream makers from Chedgrave. The company has been going since 1898. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP Business EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434Feature on Parravani's ice cream makers from Chedgrave. The company has been going since 1898. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP Business EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

The Italian ice cream factory based in Beccles, Suffolk has stolen the hearts of sweet-toothed locals for more than a century.

But the company revealed on Wednesday that it has rebranded its iconic look and is offering online sales of its ice cream.

The business has maintained traditional recipes, which were handed down by Giuseppe Parravani - who began as a small ice cream seller on the cobbled streets of Norwich in 1898.

Adam Salter, who is in charge of Business Development at Parravani’s said they had been preparing for the launch of the new website for months.

“It will take some time to establish, it is something completely new for them (customers),” Mr Salter added, “We are pretty excited”.

Customers will now be able to have their delectable desserts delivered to their doors and can expect a legendary range of new flavours to mark their 121st birthday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

How London youngsters are recruited to deal drugs in Norfolk

Police enter a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former publican landed with massive bill gets help from a national campaigner

Former landlord of the The Woodman Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists