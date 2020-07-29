Quiz: How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

How many people can you meet for a drink in a pub garden? - We've all had to learn to live with lots of new rules over the past few months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The coronavirus outbreak has caused life to change beyond recognition and all of us now live by guidelines which would have seemed alien 12 months ago - but how well do you really know the lockdown rules?

Social distancing guidelines have become a regular sight in and around Norwich city centre since shops reopened on June 15th. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Social distancing guidelines have become a regular sight in and around Norwich city centre since shops reopened on June 15th. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Since early March the government has introduced more and more rules in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, more and more rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

In a bid to understand how well people know the lockdown laws, we tested the knowledge of people out and about in Norwich.

Take our quiz to see how well you know the rules.

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures on the Green at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures on the Green at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

