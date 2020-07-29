Search

Advanced search

Quiz: How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 29 July 2020

How many people can you meet for a drink in a pub garden? - We've all had to learn to live with lots of new rules over the past few months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How many people can you meet for a drink in a pub garden? - We've all had to learn to live with lots of new rules over the past few months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The coronavirus outbreak has caused life to change beyond recognition and all of us now live by guidelines which would have seemed alien 12 months ago - but how well do you really know the lockdown rules?

Social distancing guidelines have become a regular sight in and around Norwich city centre since shops reopened on June 15th. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSocial distancing guidelines have become a regular sight in and around Norwich city centre since shops reopened on June 15th. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Since early March the government has introduced more and more rules in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, more and more rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

In a bid to understand how well people know the lockdown laws, we tested the knowledge of people out and about in Norwich.

Take our quiz to see how well you know the rules.

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures on the Green at Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopA sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures on the Green at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Air ambulance lands in village after two-vehicle crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New wildlife reserve with passion for endangered species set to open next week

Visitors will tour the reserve using buggies. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Town’s medieval tower takes step towards £170k holiday-let restoration

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Quiz: How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

How many people can you meet for a drink in a pub garden? - We've all had to learn to live with lots of new rules over the past few months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More children should be given free school meals, says report

More children should be given free school meals, says government ordered review. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

‘12 months of work taken from your grasp’ - organisers’ heartbreak over cancelled Sandringham Flower Show

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY