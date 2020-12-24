Monitoring no longer needed at hospital

Published: 3:18 PM December 24, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital no longer needs to be monitored to ensure it is training its doctors properly - Credit: QEH

A Norfolk hospital no longer needs to be monitored to ensure it is training doctors properly.

In April 2019, Health Education East of England (HEEE) and the General Medical Council (GMC) ruled the measure was needed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

The requirement was lifted earlier this month, but the QEH has remained in enhanced monitoring, to ensure that the doctors in training and other healthcare students are given the correct levels of support to ensure they are trained to the appropriate standards.

Now the GMC has confirmed that following a recommendation from HEE, all the enhanced monitoring requirements on obstetrics and gynaecology, acute medicine and emergency medicine have been lifted.

It comes in the same week as the hospital regulator, the Care Quality Commission, confirmed that QEH has made substantial improvements in its services, with all of its core services now rated ‘Good’ for caring.

Dr Frankie Swords, Medical Director at QEH said, “This is further independent recognition of the progress that the trust is making on its improvement journey and is testament to the leadership and hard work of all of our staff.”

Caroline Shaw, chief executive officer at QEH said, “This is wonderful news for all of our staff, trainees, students and patients and we will work hard to make sure that these improvements are sustained and built upon for the long term.”