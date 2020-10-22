Search

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

PUBLISHED: 15:03 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 22 October 2020

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Seven people have died in Norfolk hospitals from coronavirus in the last week.

The deaths mean there have been more than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in the county’s hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths were reported in the week between October 15 and October 21.

The seven new deaths brings the countywide total to 403.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, reported that five patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died between October 17 and October 20.

It brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to 125 since the start of the pandemic.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, has now reported 153 fatalities, following the death of two patients on October 16 and October 18.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has not reported any coronavirus deaths since September 29.

The hospital has reported 125 deaths since March 24.

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

