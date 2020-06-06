Search

Norfolk hospitals report no new coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 14:49 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 06 June 2020

Norfolk’s hospitals have reported no new coronavirus fatalities, as across the country 75 new deaths have been confirmed.

The latest announcement means the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, have reported no new deaths four days this week.

Since Monday, four deaths have been reported in the county, two at both the JPUH and QEH.

The NNUH last reported death was a week ago on May 28.

To date 381 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 122 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

There were also no new reported deaths in East Suffolk and North Essex where 336 people have died since the start of the pandemic or at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, which has confirmed 76 fatalities.

The number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England now stands at 27,359.

Drive 24