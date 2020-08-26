Charity asking people to check before donating after receiving items “thick and fast”

A Norfolk charity is asking people to check before donating after receiving an influx of items after shops reopened.

Tapping House has seen thousands of items donated to its charity shops across the region after lockdown restrictions eased.

The charity, which runs shops in Hunstanton, Snettisham, Downham Market, Swaffham, King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Fakenham, has seen items such as furniture, clothes, bric and brac and books come in “thick and fast.”

Sally Chandler, regional retail manager, said: “Donations have been brilliant and we’ve had to adjust what we normally do but it’s been amazing to have that kind of support from the public.

“Our two largest shops were getting over two Luton vans worth of donations a day and that was in the first week.”

The charity is asking people to check if shops can take items before donating.

Ms Chandler said: “Nine times out of ten it’ll be fine as we’ve slowed down a lot with the donations but there is still rushed times, so please phone the shop first to find out.

“We want to thank everybody for all their wonderful donations. It’s been great to come back to that level of support.”

The profits will go towards the running of The Norfolk Hospice.