Butterflies take flight in Queen's garden for Norfolk Hospice
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Blue wings glinted in the sunshine as a beautiful art installation was unveiled in one of the Queen's gardens.
More than 2,000 forged steel pieces have been planted in a butterfly meadow in the walled garden at Sandringham House.
The colourful display which winds its way around the flower beds, has been commissioned to raise funds for the Norfolk Hospice.
The butterflies were individually made by blacksmith Nigel Barnett in his forge at Fransham, near Dereham.
Each has been sponsored with a £25 donation towards the palliative care the independent hospice provides at Tapping House at Hillington, near King's Lynn.
The initiative has been inspired by the 888,246 ceramic poppies planted in the moat of the Tower of London in 2014, to mark the centenary of the outbreak of the First World War and honour the UK's fallen. The poppies were later sold to the public, raising millions for military charities.
Before she cut the ribbon for the official opening, hospice chief executive Niki Ellis read out moving messages left on the hospice's website by people sponsoring the butterflies.
"To an amazing husband and wonderful dad," one said. "We miss you very much but when we see our butterfly, we know you're walking beside us."
Another added: "This butterfly is in memory of my dear cousin, who was a special light in my life like many others - she'll always be our butterfly."
General Lord Dannatt masterminded the poppy display while he was Yeoman of the Tower of London.
HIs wife Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, was at the butterfly launch. She said: "It's absolutely stunning.
"What appeals to me particularly is my husband was responsible for the installation at the Tower of London. I think it's a remarkable installation, Tapping House is a remarkable place."
The butterflies have been painted blue in the style of the silver-studded blue butterfly, a species which can be found in Norfolk.
Each sponsor can take their butterfly home to put in their garden after the installation ends on September 1.
There are a few remaining to be sponsored.
For more information, visit norfolkhospice.org.uk/butterfly or call 01485 601701.