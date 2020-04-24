A virtual ‘vicar’ and boozy brunch - one couple’s lockdown wedding celebration

Emma Locke, 32, and her fiancé Joshua Leswell, 28, were due to get married on May 1, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to go through the heartache of postponing their big day. Picture: Emma Locke Archant

A couple determined to enjoy what would have been their wedding day will don their finery and celebrate the occasion with their neighbours - from across their gardens.

Emma Locke, 32, and her fiancé Joshua Leswell, 28, were due to get married on May 1, but the ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions have seen the couple face the heartache of postponing their big day.

But the 999 call handler and landscaper duo from Horsham St Faith weren’t prepared to let a global pandemic get in the way of the special occasion.

So, with the time already booked off work, the couple have planned a special lockdown ceremony.

Miss Locke said: “We were devastated when we first had to move our wedding, but luckily our suppliers have moved the date.

“However it is very unlikely that our new wedding date will go ahead due to social distancing being in place.

“So we have decided to make the most of our original day and go hard or go home with the celebrations.”

The day will start with Mr Leswell making smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels before heading to the front garden to have a boozy brunch with their neighbours - from two metres away.

Miss Locke said: “Every Friday at 11am the whole street have a cup of tea in their front gardens while social distancing. Next Friday will be no exception, however we will be in wedding attire.

“Our wedding decorator from RLA Wedding Designs has made me the most amazing bouquet and flower crown and Josh a buttonhole. ”

After the coffee morning, there will be a virtual wedding ceremony on Zoom where one of their friends will be standing in as a fake vicar, with some false vows planned.

Miss Locke said: “It’s all about having a bit of fun really, there was no point us sitting and moping around the house on what is supposed to be the best day of our lives.

“If the Queen can have two birthdays then we can have two wedding anniversaries.”

Then the evening will be complete with a special dinner from a local eatery and a virtual party and disco ball with friends and family.