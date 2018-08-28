Search

Norfolk homeless charity launches its Christmas appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:18 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 27 November 2018

Norfolk homelessness charity St Martins has commenced its annual Christmas appeal. Pictured, left to right, are: Helen Baldry (St Martins), Jane Hedges, Christina Martin (Tesco) and Jo Spencer (Tesco).

Norfolk homelessness charity St Martins has commenced its annual Christmas appeal. Pictured, left to right, are: Helen Baldry (St Martins), Jane Hedges, Christina Martin (Tesco) and Jo Spencer (Tesco).

A local charity has launched its annual Christmas appeal as dozens of volunteers take to the city’s streets and local supermarkets to raise vital funds for vulnerable people.

Norwich-based charity St Martins supports around 200 people and relies on the public’s generosity to fund its work.

The charity intends to make the most of the busy shopping period in the run-up to Christmas. Last year, during December, it raised £29,000.

Dr Jan Sheldon, Chief Executive of St Martins said, “While the government has made significant commitment to ending rough sleeping by 2027, we think this is not ambitious enough. Given the average life expectancy of a man on the streets is 47, many of the people on the streets now will not be alive in a decade. We need to act now.”

Volunteers will be collecting for St Martins throughout December in Norwich city centre and at supermarkets throughout Norfolk, collecting cash and also, for the first time, accepting contactless donations.

If you can give an hour of your time between December 1 and 23 to assist with the collection, call Gill Williams at gillianwilliams@aol.com or on (01603) 438766.

St Martins offers direct accommodation, residential care, support and development.

