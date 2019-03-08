Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Looking back to when Norfolk was preparing for war

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 August 2019

Picture: George Plunkett

Picture: George Plunkett

George Plunkett

Thousands of Norwich families had made their way to the coast.

South view of the air raid precaution trenches at Cattle Market, 20 September 1939. Picture: George PlunkettSouth view of the air raid precaution trenches at Cattle Market, 20 September 1939. Picture: George Plunkett

The sea front at Great Yarmouth was packed.

Lowestoft and Gorleston were heaving and even more were crowding on to trains and buses to Cromer as thousands of people attempted to have one last celebration before life changed forever.

The sun would soon be disappearing under the dark clouds of war. The days of family fun at the seaside were coming to an end.

For months shelters had been dug in Norwich and across the county. Sandbags were appearing outside important buildings, scared and bewildered children were arriving from other parts of the country. Gas masks were being issued.

Newspaper advert from the Eastern Evening News from 6 September 1939. Photo: Archant LibraryNewspaper advert from the Eastern Evening News from 6 September 1939. Photo: Archant Library

The country was preparing for war.

Nineteen thirty nine began with news that Norwich would not be evacuated during any air raids which may or may not happen. The city and Great Yarmouth had been described as "neutral" areas which would not be evacuated or receive evacuees.

Times would change.

An appeal went out for Air Raid Wardens and the people responded while young refugees began to arrive from Vienna to stay with Norfolk families.

Newspaper clipping from the Eastern Evening News. Photo: Archant LibraryNewspaper clipping from the Eastern Evening News. Photo: Archant Library

As the months went by the Territorial Army launched a big campaign for recruits. Thousands of men signed up and in April conscription was announced. Men aged 20/21 were the first to be called up.

You may also want to watch:

In August of 1939, 300 Anderson Shelters arrived in Norwich. They were in 21 pieces and there were demonstrations in the city centre of how to put them together.

Then the air raid sirens were tested, gas masks issued and the threat of war loomed larger than ever.

Haymarket brick air raid shelter being built, 20 September 1939. Picture: George PlunkettHaymarket brick air raid shelter being built, 20 September 1939. Picture: George Plunkett

Civilians were changing into uniforms and becoming soldiers ready to fight for our freedom as the murdering and evil Nazi's marched across Europe.

Operation Pied Piper, the mass evacuation of thousands of children, people with special needs and pregnant women, many from London began. Trains full of children with worried looks on their faces, clutching suitcases and with a gas mask slung over their shoulder arrived in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Many of them had never been away from their families before.

There were also Jewish children who had managed to escape the death camps. It was even more difficult for these poor little boys and girls.

Norwich, Ipswich and the towns across the two counties welcomed the children. Temporary loos were established at stations and there were carrier bags with food, biscuits, tinned milk and chocolate.

In Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth they were arriving on steamers.

Factory sirens or hooters were banned. August was over.

On September 3 1939 the streets were deserted as people listened at work or at home when prime minister Neville Chamberlain announced the country was at war with Germany...

Life would never be the same again.

Death and destruction was on its way.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

A group of travellers have exited Lowestoft after being linked to a series of disturbances. Photo: PA Wire.

Community speed watch volunteers reveal daily abuse from drivers

Volunteers from Attleborough community speed watch on London Road, near Rosecroft Primary School. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services on the scene of an overturned car on a Norwich roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

A group of travellers have exited Lowestoft after being linked to a series of disturbances. Photo: PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists