Hiker died from hypothermia while hill walking in Scotland, inquest hears
A keen hiker died from hypothermia while hill walking in Scotland, an inquest heard.
Terence Rooney, known as Terry, died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, in west Scotland, on Monday, December 23 last year.
Mr Rooney, 65, was a keen outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled for hill walking.
An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, and heard that Mr Rooney, whose address was given as being in Stoke Holy Cross, was born in Enfield and worked as a heating engineer.
The medical cause of death was given as exposure and hypothermia due to winter hill walking.
His body was found after a search by police and the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.
The inquest was adjourned until May 18.
At the time of his death, tributes described him as having a "mischievous sense of humour" with a smile "always at the ready".
