People in Norfolk most likely to unearth buried treasure

Norfolk saw the highest number of items declared to be treasure after being unearthed by finders including metal detectorists - Credit: Archant

Norfolk had the highest number of finds declared to be treasure in the UK last year.

While 25 coroner areas had no treasure finds reported in 2021, Norfolk had the highest at 87, annual data on inquest conclusions shows.

Items believed to be treasure must be reported to the coroner within 14 days by their finders, including metal detectorists.

Picture of the coins found near King's Lynn. - Credit: The Trustees of the British Museum.

If believed to be of significance, an inquest is held to determine whether an item constitutes treasure with museums then deciding whether they want to acquire it and the value split between the finder and the landowner.

A medieval silver gilt brooch of two lions found in a field near Wymondham were among the treasure items added to the collection of Norfolk Museums Service over the past year.

Post-medieval gilded silver heart and arrows pendant found in Norfolk declared treasure at an inquest - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Coroners Court

While 151 gold coins and four gold objects were found in west Norfolk, a Bronze Age gold ornament discovered in Salle, near Reepham and a post-medieval silver pendant found in West Acre were among items declared treasure following an inquest.

Nationally there were 908 finds in 2021, up from 803 in 2020, likely due to the easing of Covid restrictions.

