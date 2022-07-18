Broads, Fens and Norfolk-Suffolk border where wildfires could be worst

Parts of Norfolk are on the highest level for wildlife severity - Credit: Archant/Met Office

Parts of the Broads, fenlands and south Norfolk could suffer the most severe wildfires, as the ‘red alert’ scorching temperatures and bone-dry grass and vegetation create tinderbox conditions.

As the region baked in temperatures above 40°C, people have been warned not to light bonfires or barbecues in open land and wooded areas, and to remain vigilant for signs of smoke or flame.

People have been warned of the dangers of accidental wildfires - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

The extreme heat and dry weather means the wildfire risk is “extremely high” and even a small spark can lead to a significant blaze, warned Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Although it has not banned the use of open fires or non-gas barbecues, it has urged people not to light them if the ground is dry and yellow.

“It does not take much to start a devastating fire whether it be to stubble, undergrowth, standing crop – it will soon spread and could seriously put lives at risk including those of our hardworking firefighters,” it warned.

Greg Preston, Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service head of protection, prevention and emergency planning - Credit: Archant

Greg Preston, area manager for protection and prevention, said: “It’s been extremely busy already over the weekend.

"Last week we took 10,000 calls which resulted in 1,100 fire incidents ranging from small fires that our crews have managed to get on top of quite quickly to some large incidents with eight to 10 fire engines.

"We are anticipating a very busy few days. We have been gearing up in the last week in anticipation of this and have put our emergency plan in place and it is now a case of asking members of the public to do everything they can to help us.”

The hot, dry conditions means accidental wildfires can start and spread easily - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Discarded cigarettes, people leaving broken glass that can ignite vegetation in the sun and irresponsible use of portable barbecues, were among the biggest risks, he added.

It comes as the Met Office's Fire Severity Index (FSI) has been raised to its highest alert level in parts of the county.

The index is a measure of how severe a fire could become, given the temperature and a range of other factors including wind speed, relative humidity and ground moisture.

Areas in Norfolk in level 5 'exceptional fire severity' on the Met Office's index - Credit: Met Office

Though not an assessment of “the risk of wildfires occurring”, the index shows increasing degrees of fire severity: from FSI level 1, “low fire severity” to level 5 “exceptional fire severity”.

It shows areas of the county at level 5 including the Broads, areas around North Walsham and Aylsham, tracts of arable lands alongside the Norfolk and Suffolk border around Diss and Thetford.

Areas around Downham Market and Wisbech are also identified as having the highest severity.

Fire crews damping down after wildfire in woodland - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire alert - avoid fire dangers in the heatwave

• Ensure cigarettes are completely out.

• Don't throw cigarettes out of car windows onto grass verges or vegetation.

• Don't leave glass bottles lying on the ground - the sun's rays reflect through the glass and can start a fire.

• Use barbecues on a hard, flat surface away from grass, shrubs or fencing.

• Avoid having bonfires.

• Put disposable barbecues on bricks, don't place directly on grass.

• Talk to your children about the dangers of starting fires.