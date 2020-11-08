Remembrance tributes paid to paratrooper killed in conflict

A poppy wreath has been laid in memory of a young soldier from Lowestoft who died on the last night of the Falklands War.

Norfolk Harley Davidson Club's poppy wreath tribute at the grave of Pte David Parr in Oulton Broad. Picture: Norfolk Harley Davidson Club Norfolk Harley Davidson Club's poppy wreath tribute at the grave of Pte David Parr in Oulton Broad. Picture: Norfolk Harley Davidson Club

Pte David Parr was only 19 when he was killed during the final push to reclaim Port Stanley from Argentine invaders on June 14, 1982.

It later emerged the paratrooper, from the 2nd parachute regiment, was killed by so-called “friendly fire”.

Last Sunday, November 1 the Norfolk Harley Davidson Club laid a poppy wreath at Mr Parr’s grave in St Michaels Church Oulton Broad.

A club spokesman said: “A single wreath was laid by a rider from the club as part of our tributes for Remembrance Day

“We remember Dave Parr, 2nd parachute regiment, who sadly lost his life during the Falklands conflict in 1982 aged 19.

“We will remember them all.”