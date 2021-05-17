Published: 4:11 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM May 17, 2021

Nathan Gostling in the studio of his latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The "tunes were pumping" at gyms across Norfolk on May 17, as spinning classes, boot camps and leg, bums and tums could finally resume indoors.

As another layer of coronavirus restrictions lifted on Monday, May 17, for gym members this meant they could finally attend their favourite fitness classes.

Nathan Gostling, front, with his team of managers in his latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. From left, Scott Butters, Aaron Johnson, Vincent Willard and Jack Marshall. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

At New Revolution Fitness and Health Clubs in Wymondham, Attleborough, Dereham and Watton, owner Nathan Gostling said their first classes back "went off with a bang".

He said: "Our first boot camp class was held in Dereham at 6.45am and it was great.

"There were 12 to 15 people in the class, the tunes were pumping and everyone was happy to be back indoors.

"After lockdown people are now open to come and try classes and have that social interaction. It brings that community feel back to the gym."

Tiger Fitness in Thetford held outdoor classes before May 17. - Credit: Richard Taylor

Richard Taylor is the owner of Tiger Fitness based at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Mr Taylor had been holding classes outside but said the unpredictable weather had made it difficult.

"I’m chuffed to get everyone back in," he said. "Training outside you didn’t know if the weather was on your side, but now we know people can come in here and train in a safe environment."

Personal trainer and owner of Tiger Fitness, Richard Taylor, has provided a quick 15-minute workout to do every day this week. - Credit: Richard Taylor

For Megan Reeves, owner of the Dance Base, in Great Yarmouth, she said her dancers have been desperate to get back in the studio.

The 21-year-old ballroom instructor said: “It feels so good to be back properly.

The Dance Base in Great Yarmouth has resumed classes after restrictions lifted on May 17. - Credit: Megan Reeves

“We were able to reopen last month for private tuition but it's not the same atmosphere as a full class. You don't have the banter and friendships, so it has been tricky and our instructors have found it hard.

“Especially with ballroom you need a bit more room than your kitchen to dance in. The feedback so far has given all of our instructors a big boost, we are excited to be back."

The Dance Base in Great Yarmouth has resumed classes after restrictions lifted on May 17. - Credit: Megan Reeves

At Fitness 2000, also in Great Yarmouth, members enjoyed their first yoga class back this morning.

Gemma Smith, from SLT Group – who run Fitness 2000 and The Phoenix in Bradwell – said it has been lovely seeing new and old faces return.

“There has been this big anticipation for this day,” she said. “A lot of people prefer the class side of gyms and have waited to come back until today."

Fitness 2000 in Great Yarmouth resumed classes on May 17. - Credit: SLT Group

The Dance Base in Great Yarmouth has resumed classes after restrictions lifted on May 17. - Credit: Megan Reeves



