Greyhound saved from euthanasia among five dogs looking for homes

Terri (right) is looking for a new home. - Credit: Norfolk Greyhound Rescue

A greyhound which was nearly put to sleep because her owner no longer wanted her, has been given a second chance at life and is looking for a new home.

Terri is among five dogs which are currently within the care of Norfolk Greyhound Rescue.

The volunteer organisation was founded by Hayley and Richard Pattrick, from Norwich, seven-years-ago after they fell in love with the breed.

They have since rehomed more than 1,500 dogs and have foster homes all over the UK.

Here are five dogs currently up for adoption:

Terri

Age: Three

“This lovely female greyhound is called Terri.

“She is a white and fawn girl, who was surrendered to a vet in Ireland along with three other girls to be put to sleep.

“They were all healthy females, surplus to requirement and sadly the product of over breeding in the racing industry. But luckily, the vet contacted a rescue, and then they came into our care.

“Terri is a small girl, who has not raced. She is very affectionate, confident and happy.

“She is a bouncy girl with character and gets on well with the other dogs.

“Terri would probably love another hound to show her the ropes of life outside of the kennels.”

Dan

Dan is currently looking for a new home. - Credit: Norfolk Greyhound Rescue

Age: Three

“Dan is an absolute stunner and we can’t understand how this lovely boy is still available.

“He is a small and friendly dog. He loves to play ball in the paddock and he loves his humans.

“Dan is currently in a foster home in King’s Lynn with several other types of dog breed.”

Pip

Pip is looking for a new home. - Credit: Norfolk Greyhound Rescue

Age: Three

“Pip is a very easy-going boy. He is used to other hounds and is good with small dogs.

“Pip is a happy and friendly boy and he is looking for his forever sofa.

“He is currently at one of our foster homes in Bristol. But he travels wells so can be transported to a new home.

“Pip is sociable and loves to meet and greet everyone who comes to say hello.

“He is also good with children and will make a great family companion.”

George

George is looking for a new home. - Credit: Norfolk Greyhound Rescue

Age: Three

“George arrived about four weeks ago along with his litter brother and sister, who have already been snapped up.

“George is a happy, young hound, who would be terrific for a first-time owner.

“He is currently being cared for in foster at Milton Keynes.

“He is happy to play about in the field with the other dogs and is easy to walk on the lead.”

Joker

Joker is looking for a new home. - Credit: Norfolk Greyhound Rescue

Age: Three

His previous owners said: “Joker is a delight. We have not made the decision lightly, and our loss will be another family's gain. He really is a wonderful and affectionate dog.

“We will miss him more than I can say, but we want him to have a home where he is loved without so many temptations for him.

“He has a strong prey drive and is not cat friendly. He is usually walked with a muzzle.

“We have other smaller animals and he is incompatible with them.

“Joker is wonderful with people. He will spend all evening tucked up on the sofa with you.”

All of the dogs are placed in foster homes around the UK, but meetings can be arranged.

For more information about the dogs contact Norfolk Greyhound Rescue on its Facebook page or visit its website here.