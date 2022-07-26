Festival to offer rare chance to see inside exclusive city 'oasis'

An eco-conscious Norfolk festival is giving people the rare opportunity to see inside an exclusive city "oasis".

As part of the Norfolk Green Care Festival, the Bishop of Norwich will be opening his garden to visitors on Thursday, August 4.

The event has been organised by the Norfolk Green Care Network, of which the Bishop is a member.

The festival, which got under way at the weekend, is promoting green activities and projects with the aim of helping people to get more passionate about nature and benefit from it.

Nigel Boldero, Norfolk Green Care Network co-founder - Credit: Archant

Nigel Boldero, the network's co-founder, said: "It is great that we have support from so many projects and organisations wanting to share what they do and help people connect with nature.

"This is our first go at something like this and we hope that in a small way it will help people realise how important the natural world is and our behaviour towards it."

The Bishop's garden will be open between noon and 4pm on August 4 and will have a variety of green care projects on show.

The festival's full programme can be found at www.ngcn.uk/festival