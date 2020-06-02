Search

Golf course offers free tee-time for key workers throughout June

PUBLISHED: 06:52 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:52 02 June 2020

Dunston Hall golf course is offering free tee-times for key workers to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Dunston Hall/Azalea Group

Dunston Hall/Azalea Group

A Norfolk golf course is offering free tee-times for key workers to say thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.

Dunston Hall, on Ipswich Road, just outside of Norwich, will be offering three free tee-times every week during June, reserved specially for key workers who they said have “performed so incredibly” during the coronavirus crisis.

The golf course has set aside three complimentary start times from 3pm every Thursday, offered on a first-come basis.

General manager, David Graham, said: “We have seen a huge appetite for golf in the past two weeks from members, visitors and new membership enquiries.

“Offering up complimentary golf to local key workers who have been on the front line during this incredibly tough period is the least we can do, and we hope our offer of thanks will be well taken up.”

For more information or to book, call 0330 107 1599 or contact the club.

