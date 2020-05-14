Search

‘Everyone is extremely happy’: Golf and tennis clubs report a busy first day of opening

PUBLISHED: 18:59 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:59 14 May 2020

Tennis players enjoying a socialially distanced game of tennis on Acle Tennis Club's newly refurbished tennis courts. Picture: Sabine Darter

Archant

Golf and tennis clubs across Norfolk have reported a busy first day of opening following the government’s easing of lockdown.

Simon Darter, enjoying AcleTennis Club's newly refurbished tennis courts which have been allowed to reopen following the government's easing of lockdown. Picture; Sabine DarterSimon Darter, enjoying AcleTennis Club's newly refurbished tennis courts which have been allowed to reopen following the government's easing of lockdown. Picture; Sabine Darter

At the beginning of the week, the government announced that from Wednesday, people would be able to enjoy unlimited exercise and partake in tennis, golf or visit fisheries as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Following the news, golf and tennis clubs across Norfolk have reported a busy first day of opening as people enjoy past times they have been forbidden from taking part in for more than seven weeks.

John Rix, golf operations manager at Dunston Hall, in Stoke Holy Cross, which opened its fairways on Wednesday, said the club had a busy first day with more than 100 enquiries as well as people looking to book slots for the weekend.

Meanwhile Hannah Game, sales and events executive at Royal Norwich Golf Club, in Weston Longville, said the club had also been “extremely busy”.

The Royal Norwich Golf Club which has been allowed to reopen under the government's easing of lockdown. Picture: Shorthose Russell.The Royal Norwich Golf Club which has been allowed to reopen under the government's easing of lockdown. Picture: Shorthose Russell.

She said: “Everything is going really well. Everybody is extremely happy that the golf course is open. We’ve been extremely busy and it’s nice to see people back.”

Ms Game said the club was only allowing two people to play at once.

“Everybody is really keen to get out there and I think a lot of people are appreciating what we’ve got on our door step. Today the sun is shining and it looks like we’re abroad,” she said.

Chris Mitchell, chairman of Cringleford Tennis Club which opened its courts on Wednesday, said it had also been very busy.

Dunston Hall golf course which saw a busy first day of play following the easing of lockdown restrictions which have enabled golf clubs, tennis clubs and fisheries to reopen, while observing social distancing rules. Pic: Dunston HallDunston Hall golf course which saw a busy first day of play following the easing of lockdown restrictions which have enabled golf clubs, tennis clubs and fisheries to reopen, while observing social distancing rules. Pic: Dunston Hall

He said the club was “very pleased” to get the go ahead to reopen and see the courts in use.

While Liz Lake, secretary of Acle Tennis Club, which opened its newly resurfaced courts on Thursday morning, said social distancing guidelines from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had been helpful in making sure they were operating safely.

“People are booking courts all the time. The courts are very busy this morning and the weekend booking times are filling up too. I can’t wait to get down there myself.

“Without doubt it will boost people’s wellbeing,” she said.

