GoGo....T-Rex! - plans unveiled for two year Jurassic sculpture trail

GoGo Dragons. Martin Green from Break charity. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

It has brought a drove of hares, a flight of dragons and troop of gorillas to the streets of Norfolk.

The GoGoHares. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The GoGoHares. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And the GoGo sculpture trail is going Jurassic when it returns next year.

Break, the charity which supports children and young people across East Anglia, has officially unveiled plans for its next trail -to last two years.

Following the success of GoGoHares in 2018, and GoGoDragons! and GoGoGorillas! before them, Break is once again working in partnership with Wild in Art to organise and launch a new two-year sculpture trail called GoGoDiscover.

GoGoDiscover will begin next summer with 20 Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures stomping their way through the streets of Norwich.

Dippy the dinosaur is coming to Norwich Cathedral in July 2020. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Dippy the dinosaur is coming to Norwich Cathedral in July 2020. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

It will coincide with the iconic Dippy the diplodocus coming to Norwich Cathedral for a four month exhibition.

But at the end of the summer, the GoGo dinosaurs won't fade into extinction. They will be returning in 2021, with some new friends, to take over all of Norfolk and not just the city centre.

Rachel Cowdry, CEO of Break, said: "Our GoGo sculpture trails have raised over £1m for our charity over the last six years.

"This has helped us to continue delivering vital support to local children and young people. Every extra penny we raise goes to improving the lives of local children who need our support to have brighter tomorrows."

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art, added: "We are delighted to be working again in partnership with Break. This trail will build on the success of previous GoGo events and, I'm sure, will delight and amaze the people of Norwich and Norfolk."

As with previous GoGo trails, the T-Rex sculptures will be stunningly decorated by local artists to create a public art exhibition with a difference.

The prehistoric creatures will help to change young lives through business sponsorship of the sculptures, sales of trail merchandise, donations from GoGo trail hunters and the auction of the sculptures.

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which is supporting GoGoDiscover, said: "It is a wonderful sight to see so many people finding the sculptures and discovering areas of Norwich they may not have seen before.

"We are excited to have dinosaurs hunting across the city, bringing a unique artistic exhibition to the city centre landscape.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to bring together the world of business, art and culture and we want everyone to come and be part of our Mesozoic world."

As part of the county-wide trail in 2021 North Norfolk District Council is becoming a partner as a chance to explore its deep history coast.

GoGoDiscover 2021 will also feature a special Community and Learning Programme for local schools and community groups to take part in their own discovery adventures.

For more information about Break and how you can become a GoGoSupporter visit www.GoGoDiscover.co.uk