Search

Advanced search

Tributes to 92-year-old glider pilot who died from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 April 2020

Ronald Courtney flying the Rattlesden Gliding club K21 two seat training glider during the club expedition in 2019 to the Scottish Gliding Union near Portmoak, Kinross in Scotland. Picture: Rattlesden Gliding Club

Ronald Courtney flying the Rattlesden Gliding club K21 two seat training glider during the club expedition in 2019 to the Scottish Gliding Union near Portmoak, Kinross in Scotland. Picture: Rattlesden Gliding Club

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “remarkable” man who continued to be a glider pilot up to the age of 92.

Ronald Courtney, from Docking, died from the coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Friday, April 17. Born and raised in Oxford, Mr Courtney was an instrument mechanic in the RAF and worked as a jeweller and watchmaker in Oxford before going on to become head watchmaker for Rolex in London.

He later moved to Suffolk, where he ran a jewellery shop with his wife and later retired and moved to Docking.

The 92-year-old had a real passion for aviation and was the oldest flying member of Rattlesden Gliding Club in Bury St Edmunds.

Ashley Courtney, his son, said: “He was very fit and active up until he caught this virus. He was a remarkable chap and he loved his gliding. He did it in his youth but took it up again when mum passed away.

“He got stuck in and was fitter than a lot of chaps 20 years younger than him and he was keen to keep going.”

The 52-year-old added that his dad “loved keeping busy” and would help anyone where he could.

He added: “No job was too boring or little for him. He was a gentle soul and would never hurt a fly. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“He’ll be missed. I’ve been lucky and blessed to have him as a father.”

Mr Courtney ravelled around 90 miles on Wednesdays from his home to the club, clocking up more than 200 flights since joining five years ago.

You may also want to watch:

His last flight was on Wednesday, March 11.

Richard Goodchild, his friend and instructor, said: “Ron went back to his first love - gliding. He was inspirational to younger people at the club. He had bags of energy and was capable of flying a glider very well.

“His passing is a great shame as he wasn’t ready to go, he wanted to go solo as a glider. He was always interested in everything and everyone. He was remarkable, it’s a sad loss.”

Kevin Western, his instructor and club chairman, said: “My last flight with Ron was enlivened by Ron deciding that some loops and chandelles would be fun and Ron flying them to a high standard.

“Ron was a truly amazing character and he will be hugely missed. He was immensely brave and demonstrated his zest for life. He didn’t let age defeat him.

“Ron was one of those people that everyone loved. He was always smiling and laughing, just a lovely gentleman.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Trouble flares between man and woman during dog walk

Trouble flared in a 'verbal altercation' on the recreation area at Clarkes Lane in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

New date for The Killers at Carrow Road confirmed for summer 2021

The Killers were set to perform at Carrow Road on June 1. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital boss ‘outraged’ as firm offers PPE for 825% of original price

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24