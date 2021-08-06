Norfolk schoolgirl in final of BBC garden design competition
- Credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images
A Norfolk schoolgirl is a finalist in BBC Radio 2's Big Bee Challenge.
Maisie, nine years old, from Norfolk, entered into Zoe Ball's competition with her design of a garden that will attract bees and other pollinating insects.
The competition is for children aged six to twelve and was designed to shine a light on the dangers facing our bee population.
The winning entry will be built by Adam Frost, of Gardeners' World, at an NHS Trust site in Doncaster, which is used by children and young people with mental health needs.
When designing her garden, Maisie thought about the children who might be using it and made a picnic spot.
You may also want to watch:
She says, "I wanted to put in a sandpit and a shallow pond so that children can splash in it as well as the bees getting a drink."
Her favourite bee fact is that they like to nest in Dry Stone Walls.
Most Read
- 1 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
- 2 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 4 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
- 5 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
- 6 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 7 Fraudster who left customers 'angry and disappointed' avoids jail
- 8 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
- 9 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 10 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
The winner will be announced by Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Thursday, August 19, and the winning garden unveiled in a special outside broadcast from Doncaster on August 20.