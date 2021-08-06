Norfolk schoolgirl in final of BBC garden design competition

Published: 4:00 PM August 6, 2021

Maisie, age nine, has reached the final of the Big Bee Challenge - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

A Norfolk schoolgirl is a finalist in BBC Radio 2's Big Bee Challenge.

Maisie, nine years old, from Norfolk, entered into Zoe Ball's competition with her design of a garden that will attract bees and other pollinating insects.

The competition is for children aged six to twelve and was designed to shine a light on the dangers facing our bee population.

The winning entry will be built by Adam Frost, of Gardeners' World, at an NHS Trust site in Doncaster, which is used by children and young people with mental health needs.

Maisie's entry of a bee friendly garden - Credit: BBC

When designing her garden, Maisie thought about the children who might be using it and made a picnic spot.

She says, "I wanted to put in a sandpit and a shallow pond so that children can splash in it as well as the bees getting a drink."

Her favourite bee fact is that they like to nest in Dry Stone Walls.

The winner will be announced by Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Thursday, August 19, and the winning garden unveiled in a special outside broadcast from Doncaster on August 20.