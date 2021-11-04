News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The successful distillers making gin from sheds in their back garden

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:06 AM November 4, 2021
Alison and Jonathan Redding owners and producers of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Alison

Alison and Jonathan Redding owners and producers of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Alison and Jonathan pictured with their shed "Matilida" where they package Norfolk Gin. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A gin business which was launched at a kitchen table on the edge of Norwich is enjoying a string of record months.

Norfolk Gin was launched in 2014 by Alison and Jonathan Redding at their Eaton home, with the pair initially preparing a few bottles a week.

Jonathan Redding owner of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Jonathan pictured makeing gin. Pi

Jonathan Redding owner of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Jonathan pictured making gin. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Having first gone on sale in 2015, the business, which produces roughly 10,000 bottles a year, has since thrived and the gin is now produced in three sheds in their back garden - and delivered by two electric cars.

And while lockdown initially dealt the business a blow with pubs and restaurants closing, the launch of their website last summer helped them recoup what had been lost.

Jonathan Redding owner of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Jonathan in his Norfolk gin elect

Jonathan Redding owner of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Jonathan in his Norfolk gin electric delivery car. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A successful Christmas followed, thanks in part to their bottles being stocked in shops, and Mr Redding said it had only grown since, with every month since this July becoming a record month.

Alison and Jonathan Redding owners and producers of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Alison

Alison and Jonathan Redding, owners and producers of Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Alison and Jonathan pictured in their kitchen where the business was launched. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Now, the pair are gearing up for a busy few months as the Christmas rush approaches.

Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Gin ingredients. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Gin, a Norfolk made bathtub gin. Gin ingredients. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


