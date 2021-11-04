The successful distillers making gin from sheds in their back garden
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A gin business which was launched at a kitchen table on the edge of Norwich is enjoying a string of record months.
Norfolk Gin was launched in 2014 by Alison and Jonathan Redding at their Eaton home, with the pair initially preparing a few bottles a week.
Having first gone on sale in 2015, the business, which produces roughly 10,000 bottles a year, has since thrived and the gin is now produced in three sheds in their back garden - and delivered by two electric cars.
And while lockdown initially dealt the business a blow with pubs and restaurants closing, the launch of their website last summer helped them recoup what had been lost.
A successful Christmas followed, thanks in part to their bottles being stocked in shops, and Mr Redding said it had only grown since, with every month since this July becoming a record month.
You may also want to watch:
Now, the pair are gearing up for a busy few months as the Christmas rush approaches.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
- 2 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
- 3 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
- 4 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
- 5 Human remains found in search for Diane
- 6 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
- 7 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
- 8 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
- 9 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
- 10 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?