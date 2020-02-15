Search

Advanced search

Norfolk themed garden in running for BBC Garden of the Year

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 15 February 2020

The garden designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna Fernandez

The garden designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna Fernandez

Archant

An East Anglian gardening duo is one of five teams battling it out to create Britain's "garden of the year", with a beach-themed design based on the region's coast.

Julianne Fernandez designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna FernandezJulianne Fernandez designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna Fernandez

Every year, the BBC Gardener's World contest challenges designers and landscapers to create a garden based on a theme, with the top five entries given the chance to showcase their work to the country.

This year, the region will be represented by designer Julianne Fernandez, who lives in Aldeby, near Beccles, and Jonathan Mitchell of Suffolk landscaping firm Teasels Landscapes.

The pair will present judges with a garden based on the Norfolk coast, created almost entirely out of recycled and upcycled material.

Ms Fernandez, who has only been designing gardens full-time for three years, said she felt a mixture of excitement and nerves about creating the garden for the show.

The garden designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna FernandezThe garden designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna Fernandez

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We knew it was a good design and that it fitted with the brief and thought it fitted with current themes too, but we weren't really confident about getting into the final. This is a big event and a huge opportunity for us."

For the duo, designing a garden which was kind to the environment was a priority, and they have drawn on the North Norfolk beach village of Aldborough for inspiration.

The garden will feature a boat converted into a seating area, a fisherman's hut, and furniture constructed out of ocean waste.

The garden designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna FernandezThe garden designed for the BBC Gardener's World 2020 exhibition, based on Aldborough. Photo: Julianna Fernandez

The designer, whose father grew up in Norfolk, said the coast had been transformed by pollution and climate change.

She said: "It's very sad when you can remember when it wasn't a problem. It's hard to see it getting worse and worse. Hopefully, over time we will find solutions and help people take it less for granted. We need to think about how we can look after our surroundings."

Mr Mitchell will travel to the NEC in Birmingham in May to construct the garden with his team of three, and Ms Fernandez will join them later in the month to provide the finishing touches.

Judges will choose their winner at the end of the four-day exhibition.

Most Read

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy ‘best grub in Norwich’ at popular cafe

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Storm Dennis claims King’s Lynn Town fixture

King's Lynn Town have postponed their game against Bradford Park Avenue Picture: Chris Lakey

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty
Drive 24