Can you spot your child in our Norfolk School Winter Games gallery?

PUBLISHED: 09:15 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 06 March 2020

The start of the year three girls race at the Norfolk School Winter Games cross country event at Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters from across the region put on their sporting gear to take part in a cross country event at a Norfolk beauty spot.

More than 600 school children celebrated the culmination of the Norfolk School Winter Games as they raced around the stunning Holkham Estate, on the north Norfolk coast.

The cross-country finals, which took place on March 4, saw pupils representing schools from across the county and take on routes from 1km to 1.6km, while being cheered on by friends and family.

Jo Thompson, school games project officer from co-organiser Active Norfolk, said: "This year the games have had something for everyone, with hundreds of children trying something new and building their confidence.

"The cross-country finals in the spring sunshine were a brilliant way to round off a fantastic celebration of physical activity."

The event followed the Norfolk Winter School Games Week which kicked of in February, and is part of the national School Games initiative.

The Norfolk School Games is organised by Active Norfolk and the eight School Sport Partnerships in the county, and sponsored by the Sportspark.

