Protests planned against soaring fuel prices

Record high fuel costs could see motorists staging protests on the region’s roads on Monday.

Drivers could face disruption on major routes after plans for demonstrations against soaring prices at the pump circulated on social media.

Protestors are threatening to block some routes around the country.

It now costs more than £100 to fill the average car - Credit: Archant

Action is planned on the A12 in Suffolk and Essex during the morning rush hour as part of the UK-wide 'Stand Up to Fuel Prices' campaign.

And social media forums linked to the protests also include numerous posts from motorists wanting to stage similar action in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Among the possible locations mentioned are the A47 near Great Yarmouth and the A11 at Red Lodge.

Protests over rising petrol costs are being planned across the UK - Credit: Stand Up to Fuel Prices

“Anyone else joining? Ideally all along the A47 from Peterborough to Great Yarmouth,” states one of dozens of Norfolk posts on the ‘Stand Up to Fuel Prices' message board.

It comes amid a "huge increase" in verbal abuse directed at filling station workers from drivers angry at the price at the pump, reported by forecourt operator Ascona Group.

Soaring oil prices have pushed up the cost of petrol and diesel. It now costs more than £100 to fill the average car.

In some places the cost of a litre of fuel has exceeded £2 - Credit: PA

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.

One Norwich filling station manager, who preferred not to be named, said: “We have seen more drivers arguing over the price, saying we’re more expensive than elsewhere, which we actually aren’t.

“My fear is that it will get worse like during the fuel shortages when we did have people being very abusive.”

Parkside Garage, on the A148 between Fakenham and Cromer, also said more customers were now complaining about prices more, though it had not yet turned into abuse.

John and Andrew Collins at Parkside Garage which has faced more complaints about fuel prices - Credit: Chris Bishop

Darren Briggs, chief executive of the Ascona Group, said many garages relied on additional income from sales of groceries, bakery items and coffee.

“Independent fuel retailers are struggling to maintain net fuel margins - between 7p to 9p per litre,” he said.

Nick Fisher, of petrol debt recovery firm Forecourt Eye, said the number of people driving off without paying are also at an all time high, while staff were being confronted by customers talking about being "ripped off" and asking questions like "how do you expect me to pay?"

Petrol rises have risen to record levels over the last few months - Credit: PA Graphics



