Freemasons team up with Norfolk firm to provide PPE to community carers

Norfolk Freemasons have teamed up with Loddon-based production firm Panel Graphic to supply vital face shields to community carers and health visitors across the county.

The first 2,000 visors have been ordered and will be distributed free of charge by sub post offices to staff in residential homes as well as community and health visitors.

Boxes of the face shields have already been left at 12 sites across mid and north Norfolk for distribution, including in Seething, Woodton, Aylsham, Sheringham, Dereham, Downham Market, Fakenham, Watton, Kirby Cane, Great Yarmouth, Diss and Harleston.

Head of Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allen said: ““This is one of several schemes to help support the provision of personal protective equipment to those caring for sick and vulnerable people at home and in residential care during the present crisis.”

Panel Graphic are using their Loddon factory to produce 100,000 protective visors for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak, and have already supplied some to frontline workers such as bus drivers at Sanders Coaches.

Managing director Steve Earl said: “Panel Graphic have been proud and delighted to work alongside the Norfolk Freemasons, the action they have taken really protects some of the most vulnerable members of our community and enables face shields to get to those who really needs them.”