Norfolk ex-soldier tackling deadly mines and tripwires in Ukraine

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:10 AM April 11, 2022
Norfolk ex-soldier Connor Darton has been helping tackle deadly explosives left by Russian Troops in Ukraine.

A former soldier from Norfolk who has travelled to fight in Ukraine has helped tackle some of the deadly explosives facing those living on the frontline.

Connor Darton, 30, from Norwich, has joined other British ex-servicemen who have travelled to the frontline to join the ranks of Ukrainian fighters.

Norfolk ex-soldier Connor Darton has been helping tackle deadly explosives left by Russian Troops in Ukraine.

Norfolk ex-soldier Connor Darton has travelled to fight in Ukraine.

He is now using his skills to clear the streets of explosives left by aerial bombardments of towns and villages and booby traps left by Russian troops. 

He said: “Areas are littered with a lot of mines, a lot of tripwire devices and some real gnarly stuff.  

Norfolk ex-soldier Connor Darton has been helping tackle deadly explosives left by Russian Troops in Ukraine.

“It’s near impossible to make a lot of these safe without the correct kit or equipment but we do what we can to avoid any civilians or children becoming further casualties to the Russians that put them here in the first place.”

The father-of-two, who grew up in Great Yarmouth and attended Flegg High School before joining the Royal Anglian Regiment serving in Afghanistan as a dog handler searching for explosives.

Local militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, o

Militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

He was one of the youngest dog handlers scouting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with his highly trained golden labrador for them to be safely defused.

Pictures shared by him on the bombed outs streets in Ukraine show a mix of large bomb casings and large shells together with smaller mines and tripwires devices that pose a deadly danger to both Ukrainian fighters and civilians.

Remains of Russian missile in Ukraine.

Remains of Russian rocket in Ukraine.

“For anybody who knows what they are looking at, you'll notice that some of these are cluster munitions used against civilians in civilian populated areas,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian soldiers fleeing parts of the country of wreaking havoc by leaving behind mines and tripwires in a deliberate attempt to cause destruction. 

“There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers,” the Ukrainian leader said in a stark warning to the nation, adding that Russian troops appeared to be laying boobytraps to create a “complete disaster”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has granted entry visas for foreigners willing to join Ukraine's International Defence Legion. - Credit: PA

The Red Cross has also said humanitarian corridors were being lined with land mines as fighting intensifies for the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Spokesperson Ewan Watson said the aid group was “running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered”.

