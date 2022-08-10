News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From Wembley to Hollyoaks - Lauren Hemp makes soap cameo

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:17 AM August 10, 2022
England's Lauren Hemp celebrates with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's

Norfolk football star Lauren Hemp makes a cameo appearance on Channel 4's Hollyoaks Wednesday evening - Credit: PA

Fresh from her outstanding performance at the Euros 2022, Norfolk football star Lauren Hemp will be on our TV screens in a different capacity tonight.

The lioness has swapped Wembley Stadium for the fictional village of Hollyoaks, as part of a cameo appearance for the Channel 4 soap.

In the episode, to be aired today (Wednesday, August 10) the player from North Walsham lends a helping hand to Kathleen-Angel McQueen by coaching her football team.

lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

North Walsham Town Mayor Garry Bull and European Champion Lauren Hemp. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The feature comes fresh off the back of the England team's victory over Germany on Sunday, July 31.

In a tweet, the forward said "two dreams" had been made in one week following the shooting of tonight's episode and she joked "dual career pending".

Since the lionesses' success at the Euros, Hemp has visited her home town in north Norfolk and was given the 'freedom of the town'. 

