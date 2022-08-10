From Wembley to Hollyoaks - Lauren Hemp makes soap cameo

Fresh from her outstanding performance at the Euros 2022, Norfolk football star Lauren Hemp will be on our TV screens in a different capacity tonight.

The lioness has swapped Wembley Stadium for the fictional village of Hollyoaks, as part of a cameo appearance for the Channel 4 soap.

In the episode, to be aired today (Wednesday, August 10) the player from North Walsham lends a helping hand to Kathleen-Angel McQueen by coaching her football team.

North Walsham Town Mayor Garry Bull and European Champion Lauren Hemp. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The feature comes fresh off the back of the England team's victory over Germany on Sunday, July 31.

In a tweet, the forward said "two dreams" had been made in one week following the shooting of tonight's episode and she joked "dual career pending".

Dual Career pending @Hollyoaks

Thanks for having me!

2 dreams in one week❤️ https://t.co/vjPftwK0JQ — Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) August 9, 2022

Since the lionesses' success at the Euros, Hemp has visited her home town in north Norfolk and was given the 'freedom of the town'.