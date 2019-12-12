Big match cancelled as vandals leave deep tyre marks on pitch
PUBLISHED: 15:58 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 12 December 2019
Archant
A Norfolk football team has been forced to call off its big derby match this weekend after "mindless" vandals left deep tyre tracks all over the pitch.
People drove onto Loddon United's pitch at The Jub off George Lane, Loddon, leaving deep tyre tracks and large mud patches after driving around on the turf.
The damage to the grass has left it unsuitable for football matches and the club has taken the decision to postpone the derby game against Beccles Caxton FC on Saturday, December 14.
A club statement said: "Unfortunately, due to the condition of our pitch and no alternatives suitable, we have no option but to postpone our game on Saturday. That sees us with no game until January 4."
There was much sympathy on social media, with numerous fans dubbing the vandalism "mindless" and several other local clubs offering their thoughts and support.