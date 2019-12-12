Big match cancelled as vandals leave deep tyre marks on pitch

'Mindless' vandals have ruined the pitch at Loddon United FC. Picture: Loddon United FC. Archant

A Norfolk football team has been forced to call off its big derby match this weekend after "mindless" vandals left deep tyre tracks all over the pitch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What the hell is wrong with people?! After the money we've spent and time dedicated to improving our pitch this season we are now back to square 1 after so complete idiots decided to force entry and wheel spin around the pitch



Any info please DM us to forward to police pic.twitter.com/8zaf1vTzuX — Loddon United Football Club (@LoddonUnitedFC) December 12, 2019

People drove onto Loddon United's pitch at The Jub off George Lane, Loddon, leaving deep tyre tracks and large mud patches after driving around on the turf.

The damage to the grass has left it unsuitable for football matches and the club has taken the decision to postpone the derby game against Beccles Caxton FC on Saturday, December 14.

A club statement said: "Unfortunately, due to the condition of our pitch and no alternatives suitable, we have no option but to postpone our game on Saturday. That sees us with no game until January 4."

You may also want to watch:

There was much sympathy on social media, with numerous fans dubbing the vandalism "mindless" and several other local clubs offering their thoughts and support.