Search

Advanced search

Big match cancelled as vandals leave deep tyre marks on pitch

PUBLISHED: 15:58 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 12 December 2019

'Mindless' vandals have ruined the pitch at Loddon United FC. Picture: Loddon United FC.

'Mindless' vandals have ruined the pitch at Loddon United FC. Picture: Loddon United FC.

Archant

A Norfolk football team has been forced to call off its big derby match this weekend after "mindless" vandals left deep tyre tracks all over the pitch.

People drove onto Loddon United's pitch at The Jub off George Lane, Loddon, leaving deep tyre tracks and large mud patches after driving around on the turf.

The damage to the grass has left it unsuitable for football matches and the club has taken the decision to postpone the derby game against Beccles Caxton FC on Saturday, December 14.

A club statement said: "Unfortunately, due to the condition of our pitch and no alternatives suitable, we have no option but to postpone our game on Saturday. That sees us with no game until January 4."

You may also want to watch:

There was much sympathy on social media, with numerous fans dubbing the vandalism "mindless" and several other local clubs offering their thoughts and support.

Most Read

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

How good is Norwich’s new pizza bar?

Ballpark banger pizza at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom Credit: James Randle

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Bird flu outbreak is a ‘wake-up call’ for poultry farmers

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists