Foodbank’s distribution centres close down due to coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 11:58 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 06 April 2020

Norwich Foodbank has closed its distribution centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Foodbank has closed its distribution centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk foodbank is closing down its distribution centres in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Norwich Foodbank Project manager Hannah Worsley said the decision was made in order to protect volunteers and clients, and that the foodbank will continue to offer emergency support to those in need where possible. Picture: Nick ButcherNorwich Foodbank Project manager Hannah Worsley said the decision was made in order to protect volunteers and clients, and that the foodbank will continue to offer emergency support to those in need where possible. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich Foodbank, which is supported by the Trussell Trust, usually distributes donated items from around a dozen churches in the city and Wymondham, but has decided to close them temporarily.

Project manager Hannah Worsley said the decision was made in order to protect volunteers and clients, and that the foodbank will continue to offer emergency support to those in need where possible.

Ms Worsley said: “Due to the coronavirus all Norwich foodbank distribution centres are to be closed.

“We may still be able to help people who need emergency food parcels however, so if you have a voucher or voucher code or are struggling to get one, please phone 0300 365 1123 and we will do what we can to help.”

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said its centres in Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham are still operating. Picture: Dan BennettMid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said its centres in Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham are still operating. Picture: Dan Bennett

Norwich Foodbank is still open for donations.

Elsewhere, distribution centres for other Norfolk foodbanks continue to operate – in north Norfolk, the Cromer and District Foodbank is operating with reduced staff and has had to merge the two centres in Aylsham, but still has an outlet open in the town along with others in Cromer, Sheringham, Holt, North Walsham and Stalham.

In Great Yarmouth, the foodbank has built a team of volunteers to launch a delivery service for those who are self-isolating or unable to source food in any other way.

Waveney Foodbank said it has been “overwhelmed” with the donations of food and money from the public, and that “thanks to this generosity and new local grant funding we are now likely to have enough to see us through the increased demands of the Covid period and perhaps a little beyond”.

Meanwhile, the Mid Norfolk Foodbank has also said that its centres in Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham are open as usual.

Project manager Dave Pearson said: “We are aware that for many the coming weeks will be difficult and we want everyone to know the foodbank remains open for those who need food.”

A spokesperson for the Trussell Trust said: “We’re committed to doing everything we can to support foodbanks to continue to serve their local communities safely during these unprecedented times.”

