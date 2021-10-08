Food vouchers for Norfolk children to continue for half-term
- Credit: Getty Images
Food vouchers will be offered to families whose children are eligible for free school meals this October half-term holiday.
The vouchers, which are worth £15 per child per week, will be provided for families whose children would normally get free school meals during term time.
Around 28,000 children in the county will be supported after Norfolk County Council received additional Household Support Funding from the government.
Schools and colleges will be able to order vouchers on behalf of families whose children are eligible.
Councillor Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for Children’s Services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We welcome this extension of government funding to help families still facing hardship as the economy continues to recover following the Covid pandemic.
“We are pleased to be able to use the funding to extend the food voucher scheme over the autumn half term.
“Tackling the legacies of the pandemic and revitalising our economy to support recovery continues to be a top priority for us.”
Families who do not already receive free school meals but are struggling can contact the Norfolk Assistance Scheme.