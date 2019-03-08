Supermarket customers asked to donate to Easter food bank appeal

Central England Co-operative colleagues in Norfolk and Suffolk are urging customers and members to continue to support the Easter Food Bank Appeal. Photo: Central England Co-op Archant

Supermarket customers are being urged to help donate 30,000 items in just two weeks as part of an Easter food bank appeal.

Central England Co-op has today announced the return of the scheme and has teamed up with 50 food banks, including ones in Norfolk and Suffolk.

This year people are asked to donate UHT milk, cereals, tinned meat and fish.

Norwich Food Bank will benefit from the donations locally, while Corby Food Bank will receive items in Suffolk.

Co-op is placing collection points in more than 200 of its stores.

The items will be collected and turned into parcels with enough food to create meals for three days.

Last year, the campaign helped collect 25,000 items in 14 days. The aim this year is to collect an extra 5,000 items to help create more than 10,000 meals.

The Co-op Easter campaign will run from April 8 to April 21.