Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Supermarket customers asked to donate to Easter food bank appeal

PUBLISHED: 06:58 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:58 26 March 2019

Central England Co-operative colleagues in Norfolk and Suffolk are urging customers and members to continue to support the Easter Food Bank Appeal. Photo: Central England Co-op

Central England Co-operative colleagues in Norfolk and Suffolk are urging customers and members to continue to support the Easter Food Bank Appeal. Photo: Central England Co-op

Archant

Supermarket customers are being urged to help donate 30,000 items in just two weeks as part of an Easter food bank appeal.

Central England Co-op has today announced the return of the scheme and has teamed up with 50 food banks, including ones in Norfolk and Suffolk.

This year people are asked to donate UHT milk, cereals, tinned meat and fish.

Norwich Food Bank will benefit from the donations locally, while Corby Food Bank will receive items in Suffolk.

Co-op is placing collection points in more than 200 of its stores.

The items will be collected and turned into parcels with enough food to create meals for three days.

Last year, the campaign helped collect 25,000 items in 14 days. The aim this year is to collect an extra 5,000 items to help create more than 10,000 meals.

The Co-op Easter campaign will run from April 8 to April 21.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Cylist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

An unbroken record set 63 years ago could be wrong

Ralph Hunt

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cylist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Price of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists