Search

Advanced search

Video

Coastal bus services to increase as coronavirus restrictions ease

PUBLISHED: 12:38 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 09 July 2020

First Bus is increasing its fleet of buses in coastal areas from July 12, 2020. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

First Bus is increasing its fleet of buses in coastal areas from July 12, 2020. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Coastal bus services in Norfolk and Suffolk are increasing from this weekend as more people start using public transport while lockdown restrictions ease.

The following First routes will be boosting their buses from Sunday, July 12:

1/1A Coastal Clipper, which runs from Martham to Lowestoft;

X1/X11 Belton or Lowestoft to Norwich;

Service 8 from Caister to the James Paget University Hospital;

X2/X21/X22 from Lowestoft to Norwich;

99 Coastal Clipper from Lowestoft to Southwold.

MORE: See how full your next bus is - and even where to sit - thanks to new technology

David Jordan, marketing manager for First Eastern Counties Buses, said: “As the country moves out of lockdown we are pleased to be able to announce the next stage of increases in frequency across our coastal services. With more people starting to use our services throughout the week, these changes will provide more buses at weekends.”

Visit www.firstgroup.com for updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Fate of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants decided

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich has avoided closure. Picture: Archant

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lifeboat service forced to cancel fete

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat Fete in 2015. This year's event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher