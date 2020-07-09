Video

Coastal bus services to increase as coronavirus restrictions ease

Coastal bus services in Norfolk and Suffolk are increasing from this weekend as more people start using public transport while lockdown restrictions ease.

The following First routes will be boosting their buses from Sunday, July 12:

1/1A Coastal Clipper, which runs from Martham to Lowestoft;

X1/X11 Belton or Lowestoft to Norwich;

Service 8 from Caister to the James Paget University Hospital;

X2/X21/X22 from Lowestoft to Norwich;

99 Coastal Clipper from Lowestoft to Southwold.

David Jordan, marketing manager for First Eastern Counties Buses, said: “As the country moves out of lockdown we are pleased to be able to announce the next stage of increases in frequency across our coastal services. With more people starting to use our services throughout the week, these changes will provide more buses at weekends.”

Visit www.firstgroup.com for updates.