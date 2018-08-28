Norfolk firefighters release man stuck in building

Firefighters have helped rescue a person from a building. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A person who was stuck in a building has been released by firefighters.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 1pm on Saturday (January 19) and sent one crew from Thetford to the incident on Cadge Lane, off Market Place in the town.

The crew helped relase one person who was stuck in the building.

Just a few minutes earlier a crew from King’s Lynn was called to Dodmans Close in Lynn.

Firefighters attended the incident at 12.55pm but found it was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.