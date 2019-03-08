Norfolk firefighters release child who was trapped in swing

Fire crews have released a child trapped in a swing. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to help release a child trapped in a swing.

An appliance from King's Lynn was called to an address at Magdalen Road, Tilney St Lawrence, near Lynn to help free the child.

The incident happened just before 8.10pm on Tuesday (September 17).

Earlier, fire crews from West Walton and Wisbech attended an crash with reports of people trapped in the vehicle at Walpole Highway.

However, when fire crews arrived at the incident just after 5.50pm on Tuesday (September 17) services were no longer required.

Meanwhile, shortly before 8.10pm tonight (September 17) an appliance from Downham Market attended a rubbish fire on Brambell Road, Outwell.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish.