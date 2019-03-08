Person has ring removed by firefighters after early morning visit to station
PUBLISHED: 09:15 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 16 November 2019
A person has had a ring removed from her finger by firefighters in Norwich.
The casualty attended Earlham Fire Station, Ivy Road, North Earlham, at just after 1.10am this morning (Saturday, November 16) when a crew assisted with the removal of the ring.
Meanwhile, an appliance from King's Lynn South attended an alarm activation at a property on Hospital Walk, Lynn at just before 1.45am today (November 16).
But it was found to be a false alarm caused by dust.
Elsewhere, an appliance from Hunstanton attended to an alarm activation at a property on Valentine Road, Hunstanton, at just after 11.10pm yesterday (November 15).
It was found to be a false alarm caused by a system fault.
A crew from King's Lynn South were mobilised to assisted the ambulance service in the town just before 11.45pm last night but were stood down before their arrival.
