Person has ring removed by firefighters after early morning visit to station

North Earlham Fire Station in Ivy Road. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2014

A person has had a ring removed from her finger by firefighters in Norwich.

The casualty attended Earlham Fire Station, Ivy Road, North Earlham, at just after 1.10am this morning (Saturday, November 16) when a crew assisted with the removal of the ring.

Meanwhile, an appliance from King's Lynn South attended an alarm activation at a property on Hospital Walk, Lynn at just before 1.45am today (November 16).

But it was found to be a false alarm caused by dust.

Elsewhere, an appliance from Hunstanton attended to an alarm activation at a property on Valentine Road, Hunstanton, at just after 11.10pm yesterday (November 15).

It was found to be a false alarm caused by a system fault.

A crew from King's Lynn South were mobilised to assisted the ambulance service in the town just before 11.45pm last night but were stood down before their arrival.