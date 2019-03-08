Fire crew called to put out tent on fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to put out a tent fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have put out a tent on fire in Norwich.

One crew from Sprowston was called to the blaze, on Riverside Road, at just after 9.50pm last night (Friday, March 22) They used hose reel jets to extinguish.

Meanwhile, firefighters from King’s Lynn were called to a vehicle on fire on Gravel Bank, Tilney St Lawrence.

The crew used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which happened at just before midnight yesterday (March 22).

And earlier yesterday evening fire appliances from Wymondham, Long Stratton and Hethersett attended a fire in a building on The Street, Fundenhall.

The crews, which were called at just after 9.30pm yesterday (March 22), used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.