Norfolk firefighters rescue child who was locked in car

PUBLISHED: 18:20 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 11 January 2019

Firefighters were called to help a child locked in a car. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Norfolk firefighters were called out to rescue a child who was locked in a car.

One appliance from Harleston attended child locked in a car on Harvest Way, Harleston at just after 3.10pm today (Friday, January 11).

Crews used small gear to gain entry.

Elsewhere, one appliance from Carrow attended an alarm sounding on Westlegate, Norwich at just before 5.30pm today.

This turned out to be a false alarm caused by a system fault.

At just after 2.05pm today, one appliance from King’s Lynn attended reports of a fire in the open on Chapel Road, Pott Row.

This was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

Firefighters were called to another false alarm earlier this afternoon.

At just after 1.50pm, one appliance from Great Yarmouth attended an alarm sounding on Standard Place, this was a false alarm.

