Norfolk firefighters called to fires in the open

Firefighters have been tackling fires in the open.

Firefighters have been battling blazes in the open.

At just before 5.10pm on Sunday (June 23) a crew from Hethersett was sent to a fire in the open at Sunningdale, off Newmarket Road in Norwich.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile shortly before 7.10pm, a crew from King's Lynn attended a fire in the open on Lewis Drive, Wiggenhall St Germans.

Crews used a backpack sprayer and beaters to extinguish the fire.

It follows an earlier grass fire on Reepham Road which happened at just after 5pm.

Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire which had been deliberately ignited.