Norfolk firefighters called out to fires in the open in county

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop. Archant

Fire crews in Norfolk have been dealing with some fires in the open in the county.

Firefighters from King's Lynn were called to reports of a fire in undergrowth off Seabank Way, North Lynn at just after 4pm on Sunday (September 22).

The crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish.

Just before 4pm another crew from Lynn was sent to a fire in the open on St Paul's Road, Walton Highway.

They used hose reel jets, hand appliances and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, earlier today (Sunday, September 22) at just after 2.25pm crews from Thetford attended a fire in the undergrowth at the rear of Castleford Close, Thetford.

They extinguished the fire using the misting unit.

And in another call, just before 2.25pm, a crew from Earlham attended a report of a muck heap on fire on New Road, Bawburgh, but this was found to be a false alarm.