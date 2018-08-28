Search

Advanced search

Norfolk firefighters called out to electrical cables coming down

PUBLISHED: 18:56 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:56 09 December 2018

Norfolk firefighters were called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electrical cables coming down. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk firefighters were called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electrical cables coming down. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters in Norfolk have been called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electric cables that have come down.

One appliance from Wroxham was called out to Norwich Road at just before 4.10pm today (Sunday, December 9) to reports of electrical cables being down.

The crew attended to help make the area safe and assist UK Power Newtorks and Network Rail.

Then, a little over an hour later, a crew from Wroxham was called out at 5.30pm to reports of an electrical cable being down.

The crew attended Bears Grove in Salhouse, near Wroxham, and helped make the area safe.

Elsewhere, two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out to what was believed to be a building fire at a property in Gorleston at just before 4.40pm on Sunday (December 9).

However on arrival crews discovered this was in fact a false alarm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Campaigners looking for people’s vote on Brexit take to streets of Norfolk

A previous People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read

Norwich-born former DJ launches ‘warts and all’ autobiography

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast