Norfolk firefighters called out to electrical cables coming down

Norfolk firefighters were called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electrical cables coming down. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters in Norfolk have been called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electric cables that have come down.

One appliance from Wroxham was called out to Norwich Road at just before 4.10pm today (Sunday, December 9) to reports of electrical cables being down.

The crew attended to help make the area safe and assist UK Power Newtorks and Network Rail.

Then, a little over an hour later, a crew from Wroxham was called out at 5.30pm to reports of an electrical cable being down.

The crew attended Bears Grove in Salhouse, near Wroxham, and helped make the area safe.

Elsewhere, two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out to what was believed to be a building fire at a property in Gorleston at just before 4.40pm on Sunday (December 9).

However on arrival crews discovered this was in fact a false alarm.