Norfolk firefighters called out to a number of grass and field fires

Firefighters have been called out to a number of grass and field fires. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Firefighters have been busy this evening tackling a number of grass fires.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from West Walton, Terrington and King's Lynn were mobilised to a field on fire at Tilney St Lawrence at 7.30pm tonight (Thursday, August 8) although it was found to be a false alarm due to controlled burning.

At just before 8.15pm firefighters from Fakenham were called to a grass fire at East Raynham and used hand appliances to extinguish.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier, at Thetford, at just before 7.30pm, a crew were called to a grass fire which was extinguished using hand appliances.

Hand appliances were also used to put out a grass and hedge on fire in Lakenham.

A crew from Carrow attended that incident at just before 6.50pm tonight.

Meanwhile a little over an hour earlier, firefighters from Hingham were called to a fire in the open at Attleborough.

This however turned out to be a false alarm.