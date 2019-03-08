Norfolk firefighters called out to a number of grass and field fires
PUBLISHED: 21:53 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:53 08 August 2019
Archant 2018
Firefighters have been busy this evening tackling a number of grass fires.
Crews from West Walton, Terrington and King's Lynn were mobilised to a field on fire at Tilney St Lawrence at 7.30pm tonight (Thursday, August 8) although it was found to be a false alarm due to controlled burning.
At just before 8.15pm firefighters from Fakenham were called to a grass fire at East Raynham and used hand appliances to extinguish.
You may also want to watch:
Earlier, at Thetford, at just before 7.30pm, a crew were called to a grass fire which was extinguished using hand appliances.
Hand appliances were also used to put out a grass and hedge on fire in Lakenham.
A crew from Carrow attended that incident at just before 6.50pm tonight.
Meanwhile a little over an hour earlier, firefighters from Hingham were called to a fire in the open at Attleborough.
This however turned out to be a false alarm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.