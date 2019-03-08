Search

Fire service called to 'smoking bollard' at 2am

PUBLISHED: 10:52 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 20 September 2019

A Norfolk fire crew were called to the scene of a smoking road bollard in the early hours of this morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norfolk fire crew were called to the scene of a smoking road bollard in the early hours of this morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norfolk fire crew were called to the scene of a smoking road bollard in the early hours of this morning.

A crew from Stalham attended the smoking obstacle on the High Street junction at 2am.

The smoke started following a burst water main.

Fire crews made the scene safe and handed the incident over to Anglian Water.

Crews has left the scene by 3am.

More information as it comes...

