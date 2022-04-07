News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk fire service working to improve response after Grenfell inquiry

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:02 AM April 7, 2022
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is underway in All Saints Green in Norwich.

The training exercise at All Saints Green on March 30. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been working to improve its response to fires in tall buildings following the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

Following the major blaze in London in 2017 which killed 72 people, the ongoing inquiry has produced many recommendations for fire and rescue teams to follow.

With more than 50 tall buildings and about 150 mid-rise blocks in Norfolk, the county's fire service inspected all of the high risk blocks to ensure correct safety precautions and procedures were in place.

A training exercise at Pablo Fanque House in All Saints Green, Norwich, was the latest piece of work carried out across Norfolk which saw firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham gather on Wednesday, March 30. 

During the exercise, new procedures for dealing with incidents involving tall buildings, from a small fire to a full evacuation, were trialled to help crews save lives and put out fires more effectively.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: "We are fortunate to have been able to put our learning into regular practice with such training exercises."

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

John Travolta at Erpingham House, Norwich

'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. 

Norfolk Live News

From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon