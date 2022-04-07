Norfolk fire service working to improve response after Grenfell inquiry

The training exercise at All Saints Green on March 30. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been working to improve its response to fires in tall buildings following the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

Following the major blaze in London in 2017 which killed 72 people, the ongoing inquiry has produced many recommendations for fire and rescue teams to follow.

With more than 50 tall buildings and about 150 mid-rise blocks in Norfolk, the county's fire service inspected all of the high risk blocks to ensure correct safety precautions and procedures were in place.

A training exercise at Pablo Fanque House in All Saints Green, Norwich, was the latest piece of work carried out across Norfolk which saw firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham gather on Wednesday, March 30.

During the exercise, new procedures for dealing with incidents involving tall buildings, from a small fire to a full evacuation, were trialled to help crews save lives and put out fires more effectively.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: "We are fortunate to have been able to put our learning into regular practice with such training exercises."