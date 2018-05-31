Search

Norwich prisoner set fire to cell four times in a day

PUBLISHED: 09:17 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 24 January 2020

Fire crews were called to Norwich Prison four times in the same day to reports of cell fires. Picture: Steve Adams.

An inmate at Norwich Prison set fire to a cell four times in the same day.

Fire crews were called to the jail in Knox Road on each occasion on Thursday, January 23.

Appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow attended the first call at 8.20am, and used a misting unit to extinguish the blaze, before checking for hotspots with a thermal imaging camera.

Further calls were made at 9.38am and 10.24am, with four crews attending each, but on these occasions the fire had been put out before their arrival.

A fourth call was made to the fire service at 1.10pm, with two fire engines travelling to the site, but this was also put out before they got there.

All four blazes were started by the same inmate, who set fire to items within a single cell, causing minor damage.

The Prison Service confirmed that no-one was injured in any of the incidents, and that protocol required the fire service to be called automatically if there is any type of fire.

A spokesperson said: "Staff at HMP Norwich quickly extinguished several minor cell fires on January 23. No-one was injured and the fire brigade were called."

The spokesperson also confirmed that the prisoner would be placed on report and punished for his actions.

